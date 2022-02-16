Tornadoes, damaging wind possible Thursday

Thursday will be a 1-2 punch of intense weather for North Alabama. The first, of course, is the threat for severe weather. This will be an afternoon and early evening event, which is a bit slower than our earlier forecasts. As a result, the atmosphere will have more time to "fuel up" before the line of storms arrives in our area. For that reason, the Level 3 risk for severe weather has been expanded to include counties along and west of I-65 with the eastern counties placed in a Level 2. Here's the timing for severe weather to arrive Thursday afternoon and evening.
Tornadoes, damaging winds up to 70 MPH, and heavy rain will be our primary threats. In fact, the tornado risk is increasing. A strong tornado is possible, meaning EF2 or stronger, mainly west of I-65.
The timing of these storms could mean high impacts for the evening commute as heavy rain could lead to ponding on the roads. Rainfall amounts of one inch will be common, but locally higher amounts of 2 inches can't be ruled out in the heavier storms.
Have multiple ways to get warnings, know where to take shelter, and charge your phones. If you are in a car when severe weather rolls in, make sure you get to a sturdy shelter until the storms pass.
In addition to the severe weather threat, the wind will be howling all day Thursday. A Wind Advisory is in effect tomorrow for non-thunderstorm wind gusts up to 50 MPH. Make sure you secure loose items outside your home that could blow away. Power outages caused by these gusty winds will also be possible even before the storms arrive.
Once the cold front moves through late Thursday night, the wind begins to die down and the severe weather threat ends, but the cooler air moves back in. By Friday morning, temperatures are in the 30s! Highs struggle into the mid-40s Friday afternoon. A nice weekend is ahead with sunshine and highs in the 50s and low 60s.