THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 39 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA

LIMESTONE             MADISON               MORGAN

IN NORTHWEST ALABAMA

COLBERT               FRANKLIN AL           LAUDERDALE
LAWRENCE

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE

FRANKLIN TN           LINCOLN               MOORE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ATHENS, COWAN, DECATUR, DECHERD,
ESTILL SPRINGS, FAYETTEVILLE, FLORENCE, HUNTSVILLE, LYNCHBURG,
MOULTON, MUSCLE SHOALS, RED BAY, RUSSELLVILLE, SEWANEE,
SHEFFIELD, TOWN CREEK, TUSCUMBIA, AND WINCHESTER.

Tornado Watch issued for most of North Alabama

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison and Morgan counties in Alabama until 7 p.m.

The watch also includes Franklin, Lincoln and Moore counties in Tennessee.

Turn to WAAY 31 for everything you need to know to stay safe during severe weather. Chief Meteorologist Taylor Kanost, Meteorologist Carson Meredith, Meteorologist Grace Anello and forecaster Brylee Brown will provide you with the most accurate information on storms by using our StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network.

Stationed in Muscle Shoals, Decatur and Guntersville, the radars provide the best data for all of North Alabama by scanning EVERY community in North Alabama.

