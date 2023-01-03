 Skip to main content
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 7 IN EFFECT
UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA

CULLMAN               LIMESTONE             MADISON
MORGAN

IN NORTHWEST ALABAMA

COLBERT               FRANKLIN              LAUDERDALE
LAWRENCE

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE

FRANKLIN              LINCOLN               MOORE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ATHENS, COWAN, CULLMAN, DECATUR,
DECHERD, ESTILL SPRINGS, FAYETTEVILLE, FLORENCE, HUNTSVILLE,
LYNCHBURG, MOULTON, MUSCLE SHOALS, RED BAY, RUSSELLVILLE,
SEWANEE, SHEFFIELD, TOWN CREEK, TUSCUMBIA, AND WINCHESTER.

UPDATE: Tornado Watch in effect for 4 North Alabama counties

The National Weather Service has issued TORNADO WATCH until 5 p.m. Tuesday for four North Alabama counties.

They are: Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan.

Also included are Cullman County in Alabama and Franklin, Lincoln and Moore counties in southern middle Tennessee.

This includes the cities of Athens, Cowan, Cullman, Decatur, Decherd, Estill Springs, Fayetteville, Florence, Huntsville, Lynchburg, Moulton, Muscle Shoals, Red Bay, Russellville, Sewanee, Sheffield, Town Creek, Tuscumbia, and Winchester.

