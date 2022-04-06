 Skip to main content
Tornado Watch issued for DeKalb, Jackson, Marshall counties

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for DeKalb, Jackson and Marshall counties.

It expires at 9 p.m.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

