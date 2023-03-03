Tornado Watch issued for DeKalb, Jackson, Marshall counties

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 17.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 AM CST Friday was 17.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.0
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...Until this evening.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water begins to flood yards on the
downstream side of the Brownsboro Road bridge.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 5:30 AM CST Friday the stage was 18.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 5:30 AM CST Friday was 19.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river has crested and will continue to
gradually fall below flood stage early this evening.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
19.4 feet on 03/18/2002.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Until 100 PM CST.

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* Wind gusts 25 knots or higher.

* Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport.

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...South to southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts of 50 to
65 mph expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.

&&

Tornado Watch issued for DeKalb, Jackson, Marshall counties

  • Updated
  • 0
TORNADO WATCH WEB IMAGE.jpg

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for DeKalb, Jackson and Marshall counties until 4 p.m.

The rest of North Alabama is under a Tornado Watch that ends at 1 p.m.

