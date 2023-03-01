Tornado Watch issued for all North Alabama counties

 Skip to main content
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 51 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CST THURSDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA

CULLMAN               LIMESTONE             MADISON
MORGAN

IN NORTHEAST ALABAMA

DEKALB                JACKSON               MARSHALL

IN NORTHWEST ALABAMA

COLBERT               FRANKLIN AL           LAUDERDALE
LAWRENCE

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE

FRANKLIN TN           LINCOLN               MOORE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERTVILLE, ARAB, ATHENS, BOAZ,
COWAN, CULLMAN, DECATUR, DECHERD, ESTILL SPRINGS, FAYETTEVILLE,
FLORENCE, FORT PAYNE, GUNTERSVILLE, HUNTSVILLE, LYNCHBURG,
MOULTON, MUSCLE SHOALS, RAINSVILLE, RED BAY, RUSSELLVILLE,
SCOTTSBORO, SEWANEE, SHEFFIELD, TOWN CREEK, TUSCUMBIA,
AND WINCHESTER.

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM CST THIS EVENING THROUGH
FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following areas. In Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee,
Franklin, Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...From 6 PM CST this evening through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Showers and thunderstorms are expected to produce heavy
rainfall beginning this evening and lasting at times through
Thursday.  There may be a break in the widespread
thunderstorm activity on Thursday afternoon and night.  Then
one last line of thunderstorms will arrive Friday morning.
Rain totals of 1.5 to 3 inches are expected, with locally
higher amounts up to 4 inches possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for all North Alabama counties until 2 a.m. Thursday.

The watch area includes Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Fayette, Franklin, Jackson, Lamar, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Morgan, Walker and Winston counties. 

Turn to WAAY 31 for everything you need to know to stay safe during severe weather. Chief Meteorologist Taylor Kanost, Meteorologist Carson Meredith, Meteorologist Grace Anello and forecaster Brylee Brown will provide you with the most accurate information on storms by using our StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network.

Stationed in Muscle Shoals, Decatur and Guntersville, the radars provide the best data for all of North Alabama by scanning EVERY community in North Alabama.

