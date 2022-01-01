Tornado Watch issued for 8 North Alabama counties

The National Weather Service has issued Tornado Watch for Colbert, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison and Morgan counties until 7 p.m.
The watch also includes Franklin, Lincoln and Moore counties in Tennessee.
This includes the cities of Athens, Cowan, Decatur, Decherd, Estill Springs, Fayetteville, Florence, Huntsville, Lynchburg, Moulton, Muscle Shoals, Red Bay, Russellville, Scottsboro, Sewanee, Sheffield, Town Creek, Tuscumbia, and Winchester.
Stay with WAAY 31 and the StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network for the most reliable information on today's severe weather threat.