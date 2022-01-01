Tornado Watch issued for 8 North Alabama counties

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama... Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and Marshall Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim, or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters, stop, turn around and go another way. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 615 PM CST. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville. * WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 5:00 AM CST Saturday the stage was 15.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:00 AM CST Saturday was 16.6 feet. - Forecast...The river will briefly fall below flood stage this morning but will begin rising again just after midnight tonight. It will rise to 16.7 feet early Monday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.7 feet on 03/29/1980. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&