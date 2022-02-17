 Skip to main content
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 21 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA

CULLMAN               LIMESTONE             MADISON
MORGAN

IN NORTHWEST ALABAMA

COLBERT               FRANKLIN AL           LAUDERDALE
LAWRENCE

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY

IN SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE

LINCOLN

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ATHENS, CULLMAN, DECATUR,
FAYETTEVILLE, FLORENCE, HUNTSVILLE, MOULTON, MUSCLE SHOALS,
RED BAY, RUSSELLVILLE, SHEFFIELD, TOWN CREEK, AND TUSCUMBIA.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40-50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Thursday to midnight CST Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...These winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs and small trees could be blown down and power
outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Tornado Watch issued for 7 North Alabama counties

TORNADO WATCH WEB IMAGE.jpg

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for seven North Alabama counties until 8 p.m. Thursday.

This includes Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence, Morgan, Madison and Limestone counties, as well as Cullman County and Lincoln County, Tennessee.

