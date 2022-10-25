 Skip to main content
...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Madison,
Limestone, eastern Lauderdale, Morgan, Lawrence and western Lincoln
Counties through 415 PM CDT...

At 337 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 9 miles northeast of Rogersville to near
Moulton to 7 miles northwest of Moreland. Movement was east at 30
mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Northwestern Huntsville, Decatur, Madison, Athens, Hartselle,
Fayetteville, Moulton, Priceville, Trinity and Falkville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for north central
and northwestern Alabama.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Until 430 PM CDT.

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Sustained south-southeasterly winds around 25 mph with
gusts of 35-40 mph are expected. Both sustained winds and gusts
will be higher in elevated terrain locations.

* WHERE...All counties in northern Alabama, as well as Lincoln,
Moore, and Franklin counties in southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Tornado Watch issued for 3 North Alabama counties

TORNADO WATCH WEB IMAGE.jpg

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for three North Alabama counties until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The watch area includes Lawrence, Limestone and Morgan counties in North Alabama, as well as Cullman County.

Tornadoes, isolated hail up to 1/2-inch in size and wind gusts up to 70 mph are possible.

