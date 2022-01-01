Tornado Watch issued for 10 North Alabama counties

You are the owner of this article.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet
and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,
or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,
stop, turn around and go another way.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 615 PM CST.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE
TUESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 5:00 AM CST Saturday the stage was 15.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 5:00 AM CST Saturday was 16.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river will briefly fall below flood stage this
morning but will begin rising again just after midnight
tonight. It will rise to 16.7 feet early Monday afternoon. It
will then fall below flood stage late Tuesday evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.7 feet on 03/29/1980.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

TORNADO WATCH 4 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EST FOR THE
FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

AL
.    ALABAMA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

COLBERT              FRANKLIN            JACKSON
LAUDERDALE           LAWRENCE            LIMESTONE
MADISON              MORGAN

TORNADO WATCH 4 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 7 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR THE
FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA

LIMESTONE             MADISON               MORGAN

IN NORTHEAST ALABAMA

JACKSON

IN NORTHWEST ALABAMA

COLBERT               FRANKLIN AL           LAUDERDALE
LAWRENCE

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE

FRANKLIN TN           LINCOLN               MOORE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ATHENS, COWAN, DECATUR, DECHERD,
ESTILL SPRINGS, FAYETTEVILLE, FLORENCE, HUNTSVILLE, LYNCHBURG,
MOULTON, MUSCLE SHOALS, RED BAY, RUSSELLVILLE, SCOTTSBORO,
SEWANEE, SHEFFIELD, TOWN CREEK, TUSCUMBIA, AND WINCHESTER.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern
Madison, Moore, Lincoln and northwestern Franklin Counties through
545 PM CST...

At 515 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9
miles northeast of Ardmore, or 10 miles west of Fayetteville, moving
northeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Fayetteville, Lynchburg, Tims Ford Lake, Howell, Hurdlow, Mimosa,
Smithland, Coldwater, Blanche and Kelso.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CST for north central
Alabama...and Middle Tennessee.

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds of 20 to 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 35
mph. Both sustained wind speeds and gusts will be higher in
elevated terrain locations.

* WHERE...All counties in northern Alabama, as well as Lincoln,
Moore and Franklin counties in southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for DeKalb, Marshall and Cullman counties until 10 p.m.

A Tornado Watch for Colbert, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison and Morgan counties remains in effect until 7 p.m.

The watch also includes Franklin, Lincoln and Moore counties in Tennessee.

This includes the cities of Athens, Cowan, Decatur, Decherd, Estill Springs, Fayetteville, Florence, Huntsville, Lynchburg, Moulton, Muscle Shoals, Red Bay, Russellville, Scottsboro, Sewanee, Sheffield, Town Creek, Tuscumbia, and Winchester.

