Tornado Watch canceled for North Alabama

THE WATCH EXPIRED AT MIDNIGHT
From earlier:
The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for 3 North Alabama Counties.
This includes Jackson, Madison and Morgan counties.
It is in effect until midnight.
Cullman County also is part of the watch area.
