Tornado Watch canceled for North Alabama

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by yesterday's
excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of north central Alabama, including the
following county, Madison.

* WHEN...Until 345 PM CST.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1218 PM CST, river gauges indicated rises on Indian Creek
due to yesterday's thunderstorms. Flooding is already
occurring in the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain
have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Western Huntsville, Madison, Redstone Arsenal, Triana,
Huntsville International Airport and Harvest.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Floodwaters reach a house trailer off of
Brownsboro Road and waters likely cover Brownsboro Road to the
point that it must be closed.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 20.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM CST Wednesday was 20.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.0
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late
tomorrow morning.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
20.6 feet on 01/23/1999.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 12:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 15.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 12:00 PM CST Wednesday was 15.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.0
feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage
early Friday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.0 feet on 04/09/1938.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Tornado Watch canceled for North Alabama

  • Updated
  • 0
TORNADO WATCH WEB IMAGE.jpg

THE WATCH EXPIRED AT MIDNIGHT

From earlier:

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for 3 North Alabama Counties.

This includes Jackson, Madison and Morgan counties.

It is in effect until midnight.

Cullman County also is part of the watch area.

Count on WAAY 31 to keep you updated with the most accurate information on severe weather.

Stationed in Muscle Shoals, Decatur and Guntersville, the three radars in our StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network provide the best data for all of North Alabama by scanning EVERY community in North Alabama.

See all the radars working together HERE

Directly access the Muscle Shoals radar HERE

Directly access the Decatur radar HERE

Directly access the Guntersville radar HERE

And download our news and weather apps HERE

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

