Tornado Watch canceled for all of North Alabama

UPDATE: As 6:17 p.m., the Tornado Watch was cancelled for all counties.
From earlier:
The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for two North Alabama counties until 8 p.m. Thursday.
This includes Morgan and Madison counties, as well as Cullman County and Lincoln County, Tennessee.
