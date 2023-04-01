TORNADO WARNING expired for Marshall, Morgan counties

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northern Marshall County in northeastern Alabama... Southwestern Jackson County in northeastern Alabama... Southeastern Madison County in north central Alabama... Southwestern DeKalb County in northeastern Alabama... * Until 415 AM CDT. * At 347 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Owens Cross Roads, or 11 miles northwest of Guntersville, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Scottsboro, Guntersville, Arab, Owens Cross Roads, Fyffe, Powell, Grant, Geraldine, Section and Woodville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CDT for north central and northeastern Alabama...and Middle Tennessee. && TORNADO...POSSIBLE; HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH