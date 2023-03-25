TORNADO WARNING expires for Lincoln, Franklin, Moore counties in Tennessee

 Skip to main content
TORNADO WATCH 77 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 3 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING
FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA

CULLMAN               LIMESTONE             MADISON
MORGAN

IN NORTHEAST ALABAMA

DEKALB                JACKSON               MARSHALL

IN NORTHWEST ALABAMA

LAWRENCE

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE

FRANKLIN TN           LINCOLN               MOORE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERTVILLE, ARAB, ATHENS, BOAZ,
COWAN, CULLMAN, DECATUR, DECHERD, ESTILL SPRINGS, FAYETTEVILLE,
FORT PAYNE, GUNTERSVILLE, HUNTSVILLE, LYNCHBURG, MOULTON,
RAINSVILLE, SCOTTSBORO, SEWANEE, TOWN CREEK, AND WINCHESTER.

Weather Alert

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT FOR
SOUTHWESTERN MADISON...SOUTHEASTERN LIMESTONE AND CENTRAL MORGAN
COUNTIES...

At 1230 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado
was located over Priceville, or near Hartselle, moving east at 65
mph.

HAZARD...Tornado.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage
to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur.  Tree damage is
likely.

This dangerous storm will be near...
Triana around 1240 AM CDT.
Marshall Space Flight Center around 1245 AM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include
Basham, Laceys Spring, Somerville, Valhermoso Springs, Farley and
Whitesburg.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest
floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a
mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter
and protect yourself from flying debris.

&&


TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
West central Marshall County in northeastern Alabama...
Southwestern Madison County in north central Alabama...
Southern Limestone County in north central Alabama...
Morgan County in north central Alabama...
Eastern Lawrence County in northwestern Alabama...

* Until 1245 AM CDT.

* At 1213 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Moulton,
moving east at 60 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Southern Huntsville, Decatur, Madison, Hartselle, Moulton, Redstone
Arsenal, Priceville, Trinity, Owens Cross Roads and Falkville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for north central,
northeastern and northwestern Alabama...and Middle Tennessee.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT
FOR NORTHWESTERN JACKSON...MADISON...SOUTHEASTERN LIMESTONE...EASTERN
MOORE...SOUTHEASTERN LINCOLN AND FRANKLIN COUNTIES...

At 1225 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Tullahoma to near Huntland to New Market to
Huntsville, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Huntsville, Madison, Winchester, Moores Mill, Meridianville, Redstone
Arsenal, Lynchburg, Hazel Green, Decherd and Estill Springs.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for north central,
northeastern and northwestern Alabama...and Middle Tennessee.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of
a building. This storm has a history of producing widespread damage
across northern Alabama!!!

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Until 115 AM CDT.

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* Wind gusts 25 knots or higher.

* Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

TORNADO WARNING expires for Lincoln, Franklin, Moore counties in Tennessee

  • Updated
  • 0
TORNADO WARNING WEB IMAGE

EXPIRED

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Tornado Warning for... Moore County in Middle Tennessee... Central Lincoln County in Middle Tennessee... Northwestern Franklin County in Middle Tennessee...Until 1230 AM CDT.

At 1158 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Fayetteville, moving east at 50 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

This dangerous storm will be near... Lynchburg around 1215 AM CDT. Tims Ford Lake around 1230 AM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Lexie Crossroads, Mulberry, Howell, Harmony, Hurdlow, Lois, Mimosa, Booneville, Marble Hill and Skinem.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

