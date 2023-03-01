TORNADO WARNING EXPIRED for Limestone, Madison, Morgan counties

This particular warning expired and was replaced with another warning.
The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a Tornado Warning for southwestern Madison County, southeastern Limestone County and northern Morgan County until 10:15 p.m.
At 927 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Trinity, or 8 miles northwest of Decatur, moving east at 50 mph.
HAZARD...Tornado.
SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.
IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.
This dangerous storm will be near... Decatur around 930 PM CST. Tanner around 940 PM CST. Huntsville International Airport around 950 PM CST. Madison and Triana around 955 PM CST. Redstone Arsenal, Marshall Space Flight Center and University Of Alabama In Huntsville around 1000 PM CST. Alabama A And M University around 1005 PM CST. Owens Cross Roads around 1010 PM CST.
Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Belle Mina, Hillsboro, Farley, Mooresville, Ryland, Hampton Cove, Whitesburg, Brownsboro and Caddo.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.
TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...
WATCH WAAY 31's LIVE COVERAGE on our LIVESTREAM
Turn to WAAY 31 for everything you need to know to stay safe during severe weather. Chief Meteorologist Taylor Kanost, Meteorologist Carson Meredith, Meteorologist Grace Anello and forecaster Brylee Brown will provide you with the most accurate information on storms by using our StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network.
Stationed in Muscle Shoals, Decatur and Guntersville, the radars provide the best data for all of North Alabama by scanning EVERY community in North Alabama.
