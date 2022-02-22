TORNADO WARNING cancelled for Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone counties

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Limestone County in north central Alabama... Northern Madison County in north central Alabama... Colbert County in northwestern Alabama... Franklin AL County in northwestern Alabama... Eastern Lauderdale County in northwestern Alabama... Northern Lawrence County in northwestern Alabama... Southern Franklin TN County in middle Tennessee... Southern Lincoln County in middle Tennessee... South Central Moore County in middle Tennessee... * Until 1245 AM CST. * At 853 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Northern Huntsville, Decatur, Florence, Athens, Muscle Shoals, Russellville, Sheffield, Winchester, Tuscumbia, Fayetteville, Red Bay, Meridianville, Moores Mill, Hazel Green, Cowan, Rogersville, Ardmore, Killen, Town Creek and Littleville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED