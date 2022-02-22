TORNADO WARNING cancelled for Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone counties

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a TORNADO WARNING for southeastern Lauderdale County, northwestern Limestone County, and northeastern Lawrence County until 7:30 p.m.
At 701 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Leighton, or 9 miles east of Muscle Shoals, moving east at 50 mph.
HAZARD...Tornado.
SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.
IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.
This dangerous storm will be near... Rogersville around 715 PM CST.
Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Center Star, Northwest Alabama Regional Airport, Coxey, Oliver, Whitehead, Cairo, Mt Rozell, Ford City, Red Bank and Elgin.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.
TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...