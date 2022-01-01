TORNADO WARNING issued for Franklin County in Tennessee

6:41 p.m. UPDATE: Madison and Lincoln counties removed from the warning. Franklin County in TN still included in the warning.
From earlier:
The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Tornado Warning for Northeastern Madison County, and Southeastern Franklin and Lincoln counties in Middle Tennessee until 7 p.m.
At 628 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near New Market, or 11 miles northeast of Moores Mill, moving east at 45 mph.
HAZARD...Tornado.
SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.
IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.
This dangerous storm will be near... Huntland around 640 PM CST.
Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Elora, Maxwell, Beans Creek, Plevna and Flintville.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.