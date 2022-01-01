TORNADO WARNING issued for Franklin County in Tennessee

You are the owner of this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet
and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,
or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,
stop, turn around and go another way.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 615 AM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 5:00 PM CST Saturday the stage was 13.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 16.4 feet early
Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.4 feet on 03/08/1941.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 7 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 AM EST FOR THE
FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

AL
.    ALABAMA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

CULLMAN              DEKALB              FRANKLIN
JACKSON              LAWRENCE            LIMESTONE
MADISON              MARSHALL            MORGAN

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 7 UNTIL
2 AM CST SUNDAY WHICH REPLACES A PORTION OF TORNADO WATCH 4. THE
NEW WATCH IS VALID FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ALABAMA THE NEW WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA

LIMESTONE             MADISON               MORGAN

IN NORTHEAST ALABAMA

JACKSON

IN NORTHWEST ALABAMA

FRANKLIN AL           LAWRENCE

IN TENNESSEE THE NEW WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE

FRANKLIN TN           LINCOLN               MOORE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ATHENS, COWAN, DECATUR, DECHERD,
ESTILL SPRINGS, FAYETTEVILLE, HUNTSVILLE, LYNCHBURG, MOULTON,
RED BAY, RUSSELLVILLE, SCOTTSBORO, SEWANEE, TOWN CREEK,
AND WINCHESTER.

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Jackson County in northeastern Alabama...
Central Madison County in north central Alabama...
Southern Franklin County in Middle Tennessee...

* Until 830 PM CST.

* At 739 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Redstone
Arsenal, moving east at 55 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Huntsville, Madison, Scottsboro, Moores Mill, Redstone Arsenal,
Meridianville, Cowan, Owens Cross Roads, Hollywood and Skyline.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CST for north central
and northeastern Alabama...and Middle Tennessee.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

...THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN MADISON AND EAST CENTRAL
MORGAN COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 745 PM CST...

The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area.
Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CST for north central,
northeastern and northwestern Alabama...and Middle Tennessee.

Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for
portions of Madison county.

Weather Alert

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN MADISON...
SOUTHEASTERN LIMESTONE AND EAST CENTRAL MORGAN COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE
AT 745 PM CST...

The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area.
Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CST for north central,
northeastern and northwestern Alabama...and Middle Tennessee.

Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for
portions of Madison county.

Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Until 800 PM CST.

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* Wind gusts of 45 to 55 knots.

* Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds of 20 to 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 35
mph. Both sustained wind speeds and gusts will be higher in
elevated terrain locations.

* WHERE...All counties in northern Alabama, as well as Lincoln,
Moore and Franklin counties in southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

TORNADO WARNING issued for Franklin County in Tennessee

  • Updated
  • 0
TORNADO WARNING WEB IMAGE

6:41 p.m. UPDATE: Madison and Lincoln counties removed from the warning. Franklin County in TN still included in the warning.

From earlier:

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Tornado Warning for Northeastern Madison County, and Southeastern Franklin and Lincoln counties in Middle Tennessee until 7 p.m.

At 628 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near New Market, or 11 miles northeast of Moores Mill, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

This dangerous storm will be near... Huntland around 640 PM CST.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Elora, Maxwell, Beans Creek, Plevna and Flintville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

