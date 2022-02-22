TORNADO WARNING cancelled for Limestone County

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a TORNADO WARNING for northern Limestone County until 8 p.m.
At 726 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Rogersville, or 14 miles west of Athens, moving east at 50 mph.
HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.
IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.
This dangerous storm will be near... Athens around 740 PM CST.
Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Cartwright, French Mill, Coxey, Cairo, Holland Gin, Mt Rozell, Capshaw and Elkmont.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.
TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
Count on WAAY 31 to keep you updated with the most accurate information on severe weather.
Stationed in Muscle Shoals, Decatur and Guntersville, the three radars in our StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network provide the best data for all of North Alabama by scanning EVERY community in North Alabama.
See all the radars working together HERE
Directly access the Muscle Shoals radar HERE
Directly access the Decatur radar HERE
Directly access the Guntersville radar HERE
And download our news and weather apps HERE