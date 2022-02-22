Tornado siren malfunctioning in Franklin County

Franklin County Sheriff's Office warns residents that a tornado siren on the eastern side of the county is malfunctioning.
The sheriff's office said Tuesday afternoon that the county's emergency management agency was having the siren troubleshooted. EMA warned the siren may be audibly tested as part of the process.
Weather experts routinely recommend having more than one way to receive alerts when severe weather happens, as even fully functioning tornado sirens can be hard to hear indoors and may not provide enough time for you or your family to find shelter.
