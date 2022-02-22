Tornado siren malfunctioning in Franklin County

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Huntsville AL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING TO FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening to Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:00 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 7.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow evening to a crest of 16.5 feet early Thursday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 01/17/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 26 IN
EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA

CULLMAN               LIMESTONE             MADISON
MORGAN

IN NORTHWEST ALABAMA

COLBERT               FRANKLIN AL           LAUDERDALE
LAWRENCE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ATHENS, CULLMAN, DECATUR, FLORENCE,
HUNTSVILLE, MOULTON, MUSCLE SHOALS, RED BAY, RUSSELLVILLE,
SHEFFIELD, TOWN CREEK, AND TUSCUMBIA.

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Madison,
northeastern Limestone, Moore, Lincoln and northwestern Franklin
Counties through 645 PM CST...

At 617 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 16 miles southwest of Lewisburg to near Pulaski
to 13 miles west of Ardmore. Movement was east at 55 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Fayetteville, Lynchburg, Ardmore, Petersburg, Tims Ford Lake,
Lincoln, Lester, Elkwood, Howell and Mimosa.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CST for north
central Alabama.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following areas, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
DeKalb, Franklin AL, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee,
Franklin TN, Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...Through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread showers and thunderstorms will develop along a
slow-moving cold front from late this afternoon through
Tuesday evening. The front will drift slowly southeastward
early Wednesday morning, providing several consecutive
episodes of locally heavy rainfall. With a very moist airmass
in place across the region, rainfall amounts ranging from 1-3
inches will lead to a high risk for both areal and flash
flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Tornado siren malfunctioning in Franklin County

  • Updated
  • 0
tornado siren
Sierra Phillips

Franklin County Sheriff's Office warns residents that a tornado siren on the eastern side of the county is malfunctioning.

The sheriff's office said Tuesday afternoon that the county's emergency management agency was having the siren troubleshooted. EMA warned the siren may be audibly tested as part of the process.

Stay weather aware with WAAY 31

Weather experts routinely recommend having more than one way to receive alerts when severe weather happens, as even fully functioning tornado sirens can be hard to hear indoors and may not provide enough time for you or your family to find shelter.

When severe weather is in the forecast, count on WAAY 31 to keep you updated with the most accurate information.

Stationed in Muscle Shoals, Decatur and Guntersville, the three radars in our StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network provide the best data for all of North Alabama by scanning EVERY community in North Alabama.

See all the radars working together HERE

Directly access the Muscle Shoals radar HERE

Directly access the Decatur radar HERE

Directly access the Guntersville radar HERE

And download our news and weather apps HERE

You can also check out the WAAY 31 Severe Weather Protection Guide HERE

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you