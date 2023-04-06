Tornado season brings more need for disaster relief across Alabama

This year's severe weather across Alabama has destroyed homes and taken lives, and many are now dependent on disaster relief.
But could this already active year cause a shortage as tornado season continues? On average, the American Red Cross responds to roughly 60,000 disasters yearly and has been on the ground in Alabama and Mississippi over the past month. Annette Rowland, a spokesperson for the Alabama- Mississippi American Red Cross, has been working in shelters and communities in Mississippi, helping families rebuild their lives after the tornado outbreak on March 24. With more than 300 tornadoes confirmed and more than 70 deaths caused by this year's severe weather, Rowland said being prepared is the top priority.
"We're starting to see disasters happen more and more frequently. Not only are they more frequent, but they are more intense...that means that we have to prepare," Rowland said.
And preparing is what they have been doing to combat any shortage of relief this year. But Rowland said no one organization can do everything on its own.
"Mississippi and Alabama, we've been relying on some of the churches to not only provide shelter, but they've been out there cooking," Rowland said. "United Way has provided volunteers for simple duties like feeding and things like that where you don't necessarily have to have a lot of training."
Rowland said the toll the weather has taken on the communities is devastating, but seeing them come together to support one another is inspiring.
"The best part about being with the red cross, in my opinion, is getting to see the best of humanity because you get to be there in those hours after where nobody's bickering," Rowland said. "We all have differences, but we're not talking about those differences then. What matters is that we're helping our neighbors, and we're getting things that they need."
Rowland said volunteers and donations are the most significant help to organizations like the Red Cross. She said the volunteers from Alabama were some of the first on the scene in Mississippi communities. The Red Cross provides a multitude of disaster relief services that are ready to help and it can be reached at 1-800-733-2767