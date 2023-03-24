 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Tornado & damaging wind threat for North Alabama tonight

  • Updated
  • 0
Future Radar

Strong to severe storms are expected to roll through North Alabama tonight. Here is our updated forecast for storm timing and threats where you are.

Shoals - 9 PM to 1 AM. Damaging wind gusts up to 70 MPH, large hail, and tornadoes.

I-65 Corridor and Huntsville Metro - 11 PM to 2 AM. Damaging wind gusts up to 70 MPH and tornadoes.

Sand Mountain - 1 AM to 4 AM Saturday. Wind gusts up to 60 MPH and spin up tornadoes.

SPC Outlook

Conditions will be quite windy before and after the storms as well. A Wind Advisory is in effect from 7 PM this evening through 7 AM Saturday. Wind gusts up to 45 MPH will be possible.

Wind Advisory

Because this is an overnight severe weather threat, it is even more important to have multiple ways to get warnings that will wake you up tonight. Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App now to get alerts as soon as they are issued for your area.

The weekend will be much quieter. Mostly sunny skies are expected both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Showers and perhaps a few storms may return to North Alabama Sunday night.

TONIGHT: Strong to severe storms. Lows in the low 60s. Chance of rain: 100%. Wind: S 15-25 MPH, gusting to 45 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Wind: WSW 10-20 MPH, gusting up to 30 MPH.

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores. Follow WAAY on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube.

Recommended for you