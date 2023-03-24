Tornado & damaging wind threat for North Alabama tonight

Strong to severe storms are expected to roll through North Alabama tonight. Here is our updated forecast for storm timing and threats where you are.
Shoals - 9 PM to 1 AM. Damaging wind gusts up to 70 MPH, large hail, and tornadoes.
I-65 Corridor and Huntsville Metro - 11 PM to 2 AM. Damaging wind gusts up to 70 MPH and tornadoes.
Sand Mountain - 1 AM to 4 AM Saturday. Wind gusts up to 60 MPH and spin up tornadoes.
Conditions will be quite windy before and after the storms as well. A Wind Advisory is in effect from 7 PM this evening through 7 AM Saturday. Wind gusts up to 45 MPH will be possible.
Because this is an overnight severe weather threat, it is even more important to have multiple ways to get warnings that will wake you up tonight. Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App now to get alerts as soon as they are issued for your area.
The weekend will be much quieter. Mostly sunny skies are expected both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Showers and perhaps a few storms may return to North Alabama Sunday night.
TONIGHT: Strong to severe storms. Lows in the low 60s. Chance of rain: 100%. Wind: S 15-25 MPH, gusting to 45 MPH.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Wind: WSW 10-20 MPH, gusting up to 30 MPH.