Winter storms to end the weekend across North Alabama

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet
and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,
or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,
stop, turn around and go another way.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight at 445 AM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until late Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 4:00 PM CST Sunday the stage was 15.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 4:00 PM CST Sunday was 15.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.5
feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage
early Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.5 feet on 04/05/1974.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight at 445 AM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water begins to flood yards on the
downstream side of the Brownsboro Road bridge.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:30 PM CST Sunday the stage was 18.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 3:30 PM CST Sunday was 18.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 9.8 feet
Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.4 feet on 12/23/2019.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM
CST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3
inches, with locally higher amounts.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and
Jackson counties. In Tennessee, Moore, Lincoln and Franklin TN
counties.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 3 AM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

Winter storms to end the weekend across North Alabama

Winter Weather
Maxuser
Weather wise, this year has already been active as ever! We went from a severe weather threat to the chance for snow in just 24 hours! A winter storm warning has been issued for many counties in North Alabama and portions of Middle Tennessee including Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan, Jackson, Moore, Lincoln, and Franklin counties.
 
The timeline for the winter weather hasn't changed much. Rain moves in this afternoon around the same time as temperatures drop into the lower 30's. Cold air plus moisture equals snow well before we head off to bed tonight. Snow accumulations from a trace to 3" expected as early as late tonight into tomorrow morning with higher totals in the I-65 corridor. Biggest risk look to be the chance for black ice especially on higher elevations such as bridges on Monday. Best thing would be to avoid travel tonight and early tomorrow if you can, but any commuters tonight or overnight will need to be very careful especially traveling through the more elevated areas. Having a safety plan in place including having snacks, a flashlight and extra water in your car in case of an emergency will be important if you have to drive.
 
By lunchtime, temperatures will be just above freezing with highs struggling to hit the 40's to start off the work week. A gradual warm up begins Tuesday with highs in the low 50's and a much quieter more seasonable temperatures for most of the work week

 

