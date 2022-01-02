Winter storms to end the weekend across North Alabama

Weather wise, this year has already been active as ever! We went from a severe weather threat to the chance for snow in just 24 hours! A winter storm warning has been issued for many counties in North Alabama and portions of Middle Tennessee including Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan, Jackson, Moore, Lincoln, and Franklin counties.
The timeline for the winter weather hasn't changed much. Rain moves in this afternoon around the same time as temperatures drop into the lower 30's. Cold air plus moisture equals snow well before we head off to bed tonight. Snow accumulations from a trace to 3" expected as early as late tonight into tomorrow morning with higher totals in the I-65 corridor. Biggest risk look to be the chance for black ice especially on higher elevations such as bridges on Monday. Best thing would be to avoid travel tonight and early tomorrow if you can, but any commuters tonight or overnight will need to be very careful especially traveling through the more elevated areas. Having a safety plan in place including having snacks, a flashlight and extra water in your car in case of an emergency will be important if you have to drive.
By lunchtime, temperatures will be just above freezing with highs struggling to hit the 40's to start off the work week. A gradual warm up begins Tuesday with highs in the low 50's and a much quieter more seasonable temperatures for most of the work week