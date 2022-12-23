TVA announces rolling blackouts to reduce stress on power grid

In an attempt to lower the stress of extreme cold weather on its power grid, the Tennessee Valley Authority will implement rolling blackouts, affecting customers across North Alabama.
Joe Wheeler EMC, which serves customers in Lawrence and Morgan counties, shared the alert from TVA on social media.
Dekalb County's Emergency Management Agency posted a similar message alerting customers of Fort Payne Improvement Authority Power.
In Muscle Shoals, the police department said Muscle Shoals Electric Board will also implement the rolling blackouts.
These blackouts should last about 30 minutes at a time.
The move comes as thousands across North Alabama are already experiencing power outages due to the weather.