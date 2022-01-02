Snow comes to an end overnight, black ice for the Monday morning drive

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet
and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,
or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,
stop, turn around and go another way.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight at 445 AM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until late Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 4:00 PM CST Sunday the stage was 15.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 4:00 PM CST Sunday was 15.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.5
feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage
early Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.5 feet on 04/05/1974.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...Hazardous Travel Conditions Possible Across the Tennessee Valley
Through Mid-Morning...

Accumulating snowfall overnight has created hazardous travel
conditions on a number of area roadways, including some major
highways. Bridges and overpasses are especially at risk. For a
complete list of affected roadways, consult local media outlets.

If traveling, use extreme caution, especially on bridges,
overpasses, and elevated highways. Do not assume that a well
traveled road will be free of snow or ice. Allow extra time to reach
your destination.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet,
for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service
in Huntsville.

Snow comes to an end overnight, black ice for the Monday morning drive

  • Updated
  • 0
Winter Weather
Maxuser
Winter Storm Warning continues until 3 AM for Madison, Morgan, Lawrence, Limestone, Lincoln, and Jackson Counties.
 
Snow accumulations will continue for the next few hours for areas along and east of I-65. Accumulations up to 3" will be possible in the Metro and I-65 corridor with around 1 to 2 inches for northwest and northeast Alabama.
 
Black ice will likely develop overnight, especially on elevated surfaces such as bridges. If possible, avoid travel until later Monday morning. If you do plan on traveling tonight or early Monday morning, please use extreme caution. Be sure to pack food, a flashlight, extra water, and blankets in your car in case of an emergency.
 
Temperatures will struggle to hit 40 Monday afternoon. We should see temperatures above freezing closer to lunchtime. This, combined with clearing skies, should help melt off any black ice. A gradual warm up begins Tuesday with highs in the low 50's and a much quieter more seasonable temperatures for most of the work week

 

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com