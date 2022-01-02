Snow comes to an end overnight, black ice for the Monday morning drive

Winter Storm Warning continues until 3 AM for Madison, Morgan, Lawrence, Limestone, Lincoln, and Jackson Counties.
Snow accumulations will continue for the next few hours for areas along and east of I-65. Accumulations up to 3" will be possible in the Metro and I-65 corridor with around 1 to 2 inches for northwest and northeast Alabama.
Black ice will likely develop overnight, especially on elevated surfaces such as bridges. If possible, avoid travel until later Monday morning. If you do plan on traveling tonight or early Monday morning, please use extreme caution. Be sure to pack food, a flashlight, extra water, and blankets in your car in case of an emergency.
Temperatures will struggle to hit 40 Monday afternoon. We should see temperatures above freezing closer to lunchtime. This, combined with clearing skies, should help melt off any black ice. A gradual warm up begins Tuesday with highs in the low 50's and a much quieter more seasonable temperatures for most of the work week