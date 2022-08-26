Rocket City Trash Panda player joining Los Angeles Angels

Another Rocket City Trash Panda is headed to Los Angeles!
The Los Angeles Angels announced Friday that outfielder Ryan Aguilar has been called up and will start in Friday night’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays. He’ll bat eighth and play in right field.
The move comes just two days after Aguilar was called up to the Salt Lake Bees from Huntsville.
Aguilar becomes the 15th former Trash Pandas player to reach Los Angeles and will be the fifth to make his Angels debut this season, following Aaron Whitefield, Chase Silseth, David MacKinnon, and Michael Stefanic, according to a news release.
Get more information in the full Rocket City Trash Pandas news release HERE