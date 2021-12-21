Kentucky victim thankful for North Alabama help after losing his home

Several people from North Alabama are helping tornado victims on their road to recovery. WAAY 31 joined one group as they traveled to tornado-ravaged areas of Kentucky to show you the work of local relief groups.
One tornado survivor said he barely made it out alive. He told WAAY 31 that help from across the South is how he's still finding hope in the midst of his pain.
"I thought maybe that it was gonna turn and go away from me, because most of all the storms (we) had normally go around me," said Jr. Holt.
But on the night of Dec. 11, Holt was wrong. After a phone call from his daughter, telling him to find shelter, he quickly got in his car — just minutes before the tornado wrecked his home.
"It turned my truck sideways, both ways, and then it picked it up and slammed it down on the driveway," Holt said. There was "just a lot of wind — more wind than I've ever seen in my life — and then I kept feeling something wet hitting me in the back of my head, and I looked, and door glass was in the back of my truck, was all knocked out," he recalled.
It would take two hours for Holt to be found in his truck. His dream home was destroyed.
The loss served as just another major blow to end the year. Holt said he and his wife both got sick over the summer with Covid-19. He got better. She didn't.
"She lived about 25 days or so, something like that, then passed away," he said. "And now, all this happens."
It makes it rough, he said.
But, despite two tragedies in one year, Holt is still thankful for North Alabama groups like Project Unify that work to help him clean up the beloved home that he one day hopes to rebuild.
"I'm thrilled to death with everybody," he said. "Everybody's doing good. Insurance has got me a place to live, so I'm very fortunate about that, but it's not home."
Project Unify is a group of volunteers within the Church of Christ denomination who visit disaster-hit areas to help those affected. It will take months for relief efforts to wrap in Kentucky but groups like Project Unify say they'll continue to help the many like Holt who need them.
Holt said he hopes to have his home back and his family around him by next Thanksgiving.