Decatur relief group helps with cleanup of Kentucky homes destroyed by tornadoes

Relief efforts in Kentucky are well underway as groups from North Alabama continue to lend a helping hand to those who lost their homes, family and friends in the deadly Dec. 10 tornadoes there.
Rubble, debris and memories are all that is left behind of one Kentucky home that Project Unify from Decatur spent hours cleaning up Tuesday.
"We got a group that's back there that's going to cut trees and pile them up ... so they can burn that out down the road," said Matt Lendley of Project Unify. "There's a lot of metal in trees. We're going to be able to get that out for them."
Lendley said part of his job for the day would be using a skid steer to move bricks and blocks, including some that could be saved for rebuilding efforts.
While the relief efforts can be physically grueling, Lendley said being able to spread some hope and lend a helping hand to those who lost everything is the fuel that keeps them going.
"Just to see the carnage and everything that went on, I couldn't imagine myself going through anything like this and I really feel for those are affected by it," he said.
Their help doesn't go unnoticed.
"I've been very fortunate for people coming and helping me ... with this and that, because all I got out with was just the clothes on my back," said Jr. Holt, who lost his home in the tornados. Holt "lost so much ... so I'm very thankful for them."
Read more about Holt's experience during and after the Kentucky storms here.