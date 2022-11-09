Too few votes leaves Alabama Libertarian Party at risk of losing its ballot spot — again

Unofficial election results are in and it appears Alabama's Libertarian Party failed to meet the threshold needed to maintain a spot on the ballot.
Secretary of State John Merrill says voting totals currently do not include provisional ballots, but even with that Merrill says it likely won't make a difference.
"It has been 20 years since the Libertarian Party gained ballot access statewide," Secretary of State John Merrill said.
This voting cycle that changed as the Alabama Libertarian Party was back on the ballot.
They gained the more than 50 thousand signatures needed from registered voters to have a spot.
The midterm election included Libertarian candidates at both the state and local levels.
"They did not have a single statewide candidate that met the threshold of 20% in order to secure ballot access for the 2024 cycle," Merrill said.
In order for a spot back on the ballot, the Alabama Libertarian Party will have to recollect signatures and go through the same petition process they went through this year.
The Alabama Libertarian Party released the following statement to WAAY 31 on election day.
"Voters of Alabama,
John Wahl and the ALGOP want you to believe that the Libertarians are colluding with the Democrats so that you will forget that the corrupt establishment of both the Democrat and Republican parties colluded with each other to attempt to deprive you, the voter, of any real choice this November. Don’t believe us? See for yourself.
If that wasn’t bad enough for you, remember that this is the same corrupt establishment of both parties that colluded to raise your taxes, lock your businesses down, stole your Covid relief money to build new prisons, continues to deprive the citizens of Alabama of any meaningful education reform, and whose policies are to blame for the inflation that currently plagues our economy.
The truth is that 80% of the races in this state would have been completely uncontested this November were it not for the Libertarians.
They want to silence your voice and take away your choice, and then pretend that they are the true defenders of liberty and limited government. Don’t fall for the propaganda.
Stop feeding the corruption machine, vote Libertarian."
The Alabama Libertarian Party's website shows they must receive no less than 42,353 signatures for 2024.
They're pushing for at least 84,000 signatures to be submitted next year.