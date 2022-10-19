Toney Volunteer Fire responds to fire at corn field

Toney Volunteer Fire & Rescue reports responded to a fire involving a corn field in the 800 block of Monroe Nunley Road.
About 15 acres burned. No injuries were reported.
Volunteer departments from Bobo and Hazel Green also responded.
