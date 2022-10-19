 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.

* WHERE...All counties in northern Alabama, as well as Lincoln,
Moore and Franklin counties in southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Toney Volunteer Fire responds to fire at corn field

  • Updated
  • 0
FIRE WEB IMAGE.jpg

Toney Volunteer Fire & Rescue reports responded to a fire involving a corn field in the 800 block of Monroe Nunley Road.

About 15 acres burned. No injuries were reported.

Volunteer departments from Bobo and Hazel Green also responded.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you