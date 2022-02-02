Toney Volunteer Fire Department seeks more members

As Madison County continues to grow, so do the daytime emergency calls.
That's where local volunteer fire departments are struggling the most.
"We’re just trying to increase our numbers with recruitment. We have an active recruiting campaign ongoing," said Heath Jones, president of Toney Volunteer Fire Department.
Jones said when people were working from home during the pandemic, the need for volunteer firefighters wasn't what it is now.
"(There's) just so many things going on in people's lives now that it’s difficult to get them to commit to the volunteer fire service," said Jones.
The Toney VFD currently has 32 members on its roster. Jones said he could use a few more.
"I mean, I would love to ... increase our roster by 15 or 20 people," he said.
Jones said Madison County's extreme growth has led to a rapid increase in daytime calls.
"If we could increase our rosters and get more people involved with our department in the community, then us receiving additional calls is going to alleviate some of that utilizing our backup departments," said Jones.
That's what happened with a recent fire in Limestone County. Jones said Limestone County firefighters requested a mutual-aid response from Madison County to help put out that fire.
While on the scene, the decision was made to then request Huntsville Fire and Rescue for additional manpower.
"Once you get other agencies involved and other command staff get there, then you can operate under a unified command structure," Jones said. "Everything flows through several different people there on the scene to make sure that we are making the right decisions."
But for now, not having enough members remains an issue.
"We don’t mind responding at all on mutual-aid calls. That’s what we are here for," Jones said. "We are here to help each other out. So we don’t have an issue with that. It’s just a manpower issue."
He strongly encourages everyone, especially young people, to get involved and volunteer at their local fire department.
If you are interested in volunteering at Toney VFD, learn more by clicking here.