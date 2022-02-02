Toney Volunteer Fire Department seeks more members

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT TO EARLY
SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From late Thursday night to early Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 4.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Friday morning to a crest of 18.5 feet early Saturday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.5 feet on 05/08/1999.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING TO LATE
SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening to late Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Backwater on a nearby tributary added to
floodwaters from the Flint River both reach a small bridge on
Brownsboro Road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:30 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 8.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow evening to a crest of 20.0 feet Friday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage early Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
19.9 feet on 01/03/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 12 AM CST THURSDAY THROUGH 12
AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding of mainstem rivers is expected, along with
significant rises on area creeks and streams. Excessive rainfall
will also result in a threat for both areal and flash flooding.

* WHERE...All counties in northern Alabama, as well as Lincoln,
Moore and Franklin counties in southern Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 12 AM CST Thursday through 12 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Area creeks and streams are already running high and
could flood with additional heavy rainfall.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Toney Volunteer Fire Department seeks more members

  • Updated
  • 0
Toney Fire & Rescue

As Madison County continues to grow, so do the daytime emergency calls.

That's where local volunteer fire departments are struggling the most.

"We’re just trying to increase our numbers with recruitment. We have an active recruiting campaign ongoing," said Heath Jones, president of Toney Volunteer Fire Department.

Jones said when people were working from home during the pandemic, the need for volunteer firefighters wasn't what it is now.

"(There's) just so many things going on in people's lives now that it’s difficult to get them to commit to the volunteer fire service," said Jones.

The Toney VFD currently has 32 members on its roster. Jones said he could use a few more.

"I mean, I would love to ... increase our roster by 15 or 20 people," he said.

Jones said Madison County's extreme growth has led to a rapid increase in daytime calls.

"If we could increase our rosters and get more people involved with our department in the community, then us receiving additional calls is going to alleviate some of that utilizing our backup departments," said Jones.

That's what happened with a recent fire in Limestone County. Jones said Limestone County firefighters requested a mutual-aid response from Madison County to help put out that fire.

While on the scene, the decision was made to then request Huntsville Fire and Rescue for additional manpower.

"Once you get other agencies involved and other command staff get there, then you can operate under a unified command structure," Jones said. "Everything flows through several different people there on the scene to make sure that we are making the right decisions."

But for now, not having enough members remains an issue.

"We don’t mind responding at all on mutual-aid calls. That’s what we are here for," Jones said. "We are here to help each other out. So we don’t have an issue with that. It’s just a manpower issue."

He strongly encourages everyone, especially young people, to get involved and volunteer at their local fire department.

If you are interested in volunteering at Toney VFD, learn more by clicking here

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you