Toney man identified as victim of fatal Limestone County crash

A Toney man has been identified as the lone fatality of a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Limestone County.
Limestone County Coroner Mike West said 69-year-old James Cribbs was killed in the crash, which also injured three people.
The wreck happened just after 4:30 a.m. Wednesday on Mooresville Road, near Stewart Lane.
The three people who were injured were taken to Huntsville Hospital for treatment. Their conditions are unknown at this time.
Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating the crash.