Toasty finish to Summer

Two very hot days are ahead of us! Afternoon high temperatures reach the mid to upper 90s Tuesday and Wednesday. Feels like temperatures could reach 101 degrees in a few spots. Stay cool, stay hydrated, and take plenty of breaks inside!
This extreme September heat is short-lived thankfully. A dry cold front arrives Thursday evening, dropping our temperatures back into the 80s for the weekend. A second cold front Sunday and Monday will bring our best chance for rain in over two weeks. Spotty showers and one or two storms are possible along the front before another cool down early next week.
Hurricane Fiona is now a major hurricane as it skirts past the Bahamas this morning. We expect to see more strengthening over the next few days, potentially reaching Category 4 status as it makes a very close call to Bermuda Thursday and Friday.
While Fiona is not a concern for the US mainland, there are two other systems to watch. One of those systems is poised to move into the Caribbean in the next five days and perhaps cause problems along the US coast line late next week. It is still to early for specifics, but that system will need to be closely monitored.