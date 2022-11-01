To celebrate return of basketball, Calhoun offering free admission to 2022-2023 games

Warhawk basketball fans will get to see their team play for free during the 2022-2023 season as Calhoun Community College celebrates the sport's return to campus after nearly 21 years.
Calhoun announced the decision Monday, with fans getting their first opportunity at Tuesday night's games.
"Our goal is to rebuild the fan base of our athletics programs," said Calhoun President Jimmy Hodges. "We felt the best way to do that is to offer free admission for the community to come out and support the new Warhawk basketball teams and fall in love with Calhoun sports again."
The decision applies to men's and women's basketball games but only for regular season games and tournaments played at home. Away games are not included.
Still, coaches for both teams are excited to see fans return.
"It feels good to be a part of such a historic moment for women's basketball at Calhoun," said Candace Byrd, head coach of the women's team.
"The game is more than just athleticism," said men's head coach Derrick Powell. "It includes being a good student who represents the college well, a great member of the community and of course a ball player who wants to get better each and every day."
The women's basketball team's next home game is 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, against Meridian Community College. See the full schedule here.
The men's basketball team's next home game will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, against CCC of Louisiana. See their full schedule here.