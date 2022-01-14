Titans Safety Kevin Byard Named First Team All-Pro by the Associated Press, DL Jeffery Simmons Named Second Team All-Pro

NASHVILLE – Titans safety Kevin Byard has been named first-team All-Pro by the Associated Press, while defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons has been named second-team All-Pro.
Byard received 41 of 50 votes from a nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league. It was easily the most votes among NFL safeties, with Buffalo safety Jordan Poyer (12) the closest in votes.
Simmons received 10 of 50 votes, finishing behind defensive linemen Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams (50); Cam Heyward of the Steelers (19); and Chris Jones of the Chiefs (10).
Last month, Byard was the team's only player named to the Pro Bowl.
Byard was previously voted first-team All-Pro by AP and the Pro Football Writers Association at the end of the 2017 season. He was second-team All-Pro by PFWA in 2018.
A three-time captain, Byard started all 17 games for the Titans in 2021. He finished the regular season with a team-high 88 tackles, five interceptions, and 13 passes defensed. Byard's five interceptions led the Titans, and he was tied for fourth in the NFL. Byard led or tied for the team lead in passes defensed in five of the team's 17 games.
Byard returned an interception for a touchdown in the team's win against the Rams, and he returned a fumble for a touchdown in the team's win at Jacksonville. He was named AFC Defensive Player of the Month in October after registering 27 tackles, three interceptions, along with the two touchdowns.
Simmons was a dominant force himself on Tennessee's defensive line.
Simmons, selected as an alternate for the Pro Bowl, finished the 2021 season with 54 tackles and career-best 8.5 sacks while starting all 17 games. He was also credited with a team-high 58 quarterback pressures and six passes defensed.
A first-round pick by the Titans in the 2019 NFL Draft, Simmons also ranked second on the club with 12 tackles for a loss.
In addition to Byard and Simmons, long snapper Morgan Cox (4) and guard Rodger Saffold (1) also got at least one vote for All-Pro.
The Titans will open the playoffs in the Divisional Round the weekend of January 22-23 at Nissan Stadium.
----------
The Associated Press 2021 NFL All-Pro team selected by a national panel of 50 media members:
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback — Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay
Running Back — Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis
Tight End — Mark Andrews, Baltimore
Wide Receivers — Davante Adams, Green Bay; Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams; Deebo Samuel, San Francisco
Left Tackle — Trent Williams, San Francisco
Right Tackle — Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay
Left Guard — Joel Bitonio, Cleveland
Right Guard — Zack Martin, Dallas
Center — Jason Kelce, Philadelphia
DEFENSE
Edge Rushers — T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh; Myles Garrett, Cleveland
Interior Linemen — Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; Cam Heyward, Pittsburgh
Linebackers — Darius Leonard, Indianapolis; Micah Parsons, Dallas; De'Vondre Campbell, Green Bay
Cornerbacks — Trevon Diggs, Dallas; Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams
Safeties — Kevin Byard, Tennessee; Jordan Poyer, Buffalo
SPECIAL TEAMS
Placekicker — Justin Tucker, Baltimore
Punter — A.J. Cole, Las Vegas
Kick Returner — Braxton Berrios, New York Jets
Punt Returner — Devin Duvernay, Baltimore
Special Teamer — J. T. Gray, New Orleans
Long Snapper — Luke Rhodes, Indianapolis
___
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback — Tom Brady, Tampa Bay
Running Back — VACANT
Tight End — Travis Kelce, Kansas City
Wide Receivers — Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati; Justin Jefferson, Minnesota;
Left Tackle — Rashawn Slater, Los Angeles Chargers
Right Tackle — Lane Johnson, Philadelphia
Left Guard — Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis
Right Guard — Wyatt Teller, Cleveland
Center — Corey Linsley, Los Angeles Chargers
DEFENSE
Edge Rushers — Robert Quinn, Chicago; Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas
Interior Linemen — Chris Jones, Kansas City; Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee
Linebackers — Demario Davis, New Orleans; Roquan Smith, Chicago; Bobby Wagner, Seattle
Cornerbacks — J.C. Jackson, New England; A.J. Terrell, Atlanta
Safeties — Justin Simmons, Denver, Micah Hyde, Buffalo and Budda Baker, Arizona (tie)
SPECIAL TEAMS
Placekicker — Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas
Punter — Bryan Anger, Dallas
Kick Returner — Andre Roberts, Los Angeles Chargers
Punt Returner — Jakeem Grant, Chicago
Special Teamer —- Matthew Slater, New England, and Ashton Dulin, Indianapolis.
Long Snapper — Josh Harris, Atlanta
----------------------------------------
VOTING BREAKDOWN
The results of The Associated Press 2021 NFL All-Pro balloting as selected by a national panel of 50 media members:
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay, 34; Tom Brady, Tampa Bay, 16.
Running Back
Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis, 50.
Tight End
Mark Andrews, Baltimore, 41; Travis Kelce, Kansas City, 9.
Wide Receiver
Davante Adams, Green Bay, 50; Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams, 50; Deebo Samuel, San Francisco, 21; Justin Jefferson, Minnesota, 20; Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati, 9.
Left Tackle
Trent Williams, San Francisco, 46; Rashawn Slater, Los Angeles Chargers, 2; Orlando Brown Jr., Kansas City, 1; Tyron Smith, Dallas, 1.
Right Tackle
Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay, 37; Lane Johnson, Philadelphia, 10; Brian O'Neill, Minnesota, 3.
Left Guard
Joel Bitonio, Cleveland, 28; Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis, 13; Joe Thuney, Kansas City, 6; Ali Marpet, Tampa Bay, 2; Rodger Saffold, Tennessee, 1.
Right Guard
Zack Martin, Dallas, 46; Wyatt Teller, Cleveland, 2; Shaq Mason, New England, 1; Brandon Scherff, Washington, 1.
Center
Jason Kelce, Philadelphia, 21; Corey Linsley, Los Angeles Chargers, 11; Creed Humphrey, Kansas City, 10; Ryan Jensen, Tampa Bay, 5; Ryan Kelly, Indianapolis, 3.
DEFENSE
Edge Rushers
T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh, 50; Myles Garrett, Cleveland, 29; Robert Quinn, Chicago, 9; Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas, 6; Nick Bosa, San Francisco, 5; Joey Bosa, Los Angeles Chargers, 1.
Interior Linemen
Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams, 50; Cam Heyward, Pittsburgh, 19; Chris Jones, Kansas City, 10; Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee, 10; DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis, 5; Kenny Clark, Green Bay, 2; Vita Vea, Tampa Bay, 2; Jonathan Allen, Washington, 2.
Linebackers
Micah Parsons, Dallas, 46; Darius Leonard, Indianapolis, 44; De'Vondre Campbell, Green Bay, 18; Demario Davis, New Orleans, 10; Roquan Smith, Chicago, 10; Bobby Wagner, Seattle, 7; Lavonte David, Tampa Bay, 3; Matthew Judon, New England, 3; Denzel Perryman, Las Vegas, 2; Foye Oluokun, Atlanta, 2; C.J. Mosley, New York Jets, 1; Jordyn Brooks, Seattle, 1; Devin White, Tampa Bay, 1; Matt Milano, Buffalo, 1; Tremaine Edmunds, Buffalo, 1.
Cornerbacks
Trevon Diggs, Dallas, 33; Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams, 32; J.C. Jackson, New England, 25; A.J. Terrell, Atlanta, 8; Darius Slay, Philadelphia, 1; Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans, 1.
Safeties
Kevin Byard, Tennessee, 41; Jordan Poyer, Buffalo, 12; Budda Baker, Arizona, 10; Justin Simmons, Denver, 10; Micah Hyde, Buffalo, 10; Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers, 5; Quandre Diggs, Seattle, 3; Marcus Williams, New Orleans, 3; Adrian Phillips, New England, 2; Antoine Winfield Jr., Tampa Bay, 1; Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh, 1; Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City, 1; Harrison Smith, Minnesota, 1.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Placekicker
Justin Tucker, Baltimore, 40; Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas, 8; Nick Folk, New England, 1; Matt Gay, Los Angeles Rams, 1.
Punter
AJ Cole, Las Vegas, 21; Bryan Anger, Dallas 18; Michael Dickson, Seattle, 5; Logan Cooke, Jacksonville, 3; Sam Martin, Denver, 1; Johnny Hekker, Los Angeles Rams, 1; Cameron Johnson, Houston, 1.
Kick Returner
Braxton Berrios, New York Jets, 27; Andre Roberts, Los Angeles Chargers, 13; Kene Nwangwu, Minnesota, 7; Isaiah McKenzie, Buffalo, 1; Jakeem Grant, Chicago, 1; Devin Duvernay, Baltimore, 1.
Punt Returner
Devin Duvernay, Baltimore, 28; Jakeem Grant, Chicago, 20; Braxton Berrios, New York Jets, 2.
x-Special Teamer
J.T. Gray, New Orleans, 18; Matthew Slater, New England, 10; Ashton Dulin, Indianapolis, 10; Miles Killebrew, Pittsburgh, 3; Matt Adams, Indianapolis, 3; Frankie Luvu, Carolina, 2; E.J. Speed, Indianapolis, 1; Nick Bellore, Seattle 1; Derek Watt, Pittsburgh, 1.
y-Long Snapper
Luke Rhodes, Indianapolis, 22; Josh Harris, Atlanta, 12; Morgan Cox, Tennessee, 4; Trent Sieg, Las Vegas, 4; Nick Moore, Baltimore, 3; Joe Cardona, New England, 3.
___
x-one voter did not select a special teamer.
y-two voters did not select long snappers.