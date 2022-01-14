 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm to Impact the Tennessee Valley on Sunday...

A strong low pressure system will move across the region this
weekend and bring wet accumulating snowfall. Rain will begin to mix
with snow early Sunday morning, changing to all snow during the late
morning into the afternoon hours.

Wet snowfall accumulations are possible, with an inch or less likely
in northwest and north central Alabama. Heavier snowfall is expected
in southern middle Tennessee and far northeast Alabama where Winter
Storm Watches are in effect.

This snowfall forecast remains uncertain and are likely to undergo
further revisions in future forecast updates. Please keep checking
for updated information this weekend. Due to the likelihood for cold
temperatures in the wake of the departing system, any snow on the
ground is likely to linger into Monday and could cause hazardous
driving conditions Sunday night into early Monday morning.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet,
for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service
in Huntsville.

Titans Safety Kevin Byard Named First Team All-Pro by the Associated Press, DL Jeffery Simmons Named Second Team All-Pro

  • 0
Titans safety Kevin Byard named first team All-Pro

NASHVILLE – Titans safety Kevin Byard has been named first-team All-Pro by the Associated Press, while defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons has been named second-team All-Pro.

Byard received 41 of 50 votes from a nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league. It was easily the most votes among NFL safeties, with Buffalo safety Jordan Poyer (12) the closest in votes.

Simmons received 10 of 50 votes, finishing behind defensive linemen Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams (50); Cam Heyward of the Steelers (19); and Chris Jones of the Chiefs (10).

Last month, Byard was the team's only player named to the Pro Bowl.

Byard was previously voted first-team All-Pro by AP and the Pro Football Writers Association at the end of the 2017 season. He was second-team All-Pro by PFWA in 2018.

A three-time captain, Byard started all 17 games for the Titans in 2021. He finished the regular season with a team-high 88 tackles, five interceptions, and 13 passes defensed. Byard's five interceptions led the Titans, and he was tied for fourth in the NFL. Byard led or tied for the team lead in passes defensed in five of the team's 17 games.

Byard returned an interception for a touchdown in the team's win against the Rams, and he returned a fumble for a touchdown in the team's win at Jacksonville. He was named AFC Defensive Player of the Month in October after registering 27 tackles, three interceptions, along with the two touchdowns.

Simmons was a dominant force himself on Tennessee's defensive line.

Simmons, selected as an alternate for the Pro Bowl, finished the 2021 season with 54 tackles and career-best 8.5 sacks while starting all 17 games. He was also credited with a team-high 58 quarterback pressures and six passes defensed.

A first-round pick by the Titans in the 2019 NFL Draft, Simmons also ranked second on the club with 12 tackles for a loss.

In addition to Byard and Simmons, long snapper Morgan Cox (4) and guard Rodger Saffold (1) also got at least one vote for All-Pro.

The Titans will open the playoffs in the Divisional Round the weekend of January 22-23 at Nissan Stadium.

----------

The Associated Press 2021 NFL All-Pro team selected by a national panel of 50 media members:

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay

Running Back — Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis

Tight End — Mark Andrews, Baltimore

Wide Receivers — Davante Adams, Green Bay; Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams; Deebo Samuel, San Francisco

Left Tackle — Trent Williams, San Francisco

Right Tackle — Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay

Left Guard — Joel Bitonio, Cleveland

Right Guard — Zack Martin, Dallas

Center — Jason Kelce, Philadelphia

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers — T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh; Myles Garrett, Cleveland

Interior Linemen — Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; Cam Heyward, Pittsburgh

Linebackers — Darius Leonard, Indianapolis; Micah Parsons, Dallas; De'Vondre Campbell, Green Bay

Cornerbacks — Trevon Diggs, Dallas; Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams

Safeties — Kevin Byard, Tennessee; Jordan Poyer, Buffalo

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker — Justin Tucker, Baltimore

Punter — A.J. Cole, Las Vegas

Kick Returner — Braxton Berrios, New York Jets

Punt Returner — Devin Duvernay, Baltimore

Special Teamer — J. T. Gray, New Orleans

Long Snapper — Luke Rhodes, Indianapolis

___

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Tom Brady, Tampa Bay

Running Back — VACANT

Tight End — Travis Kelce, Kansas City

Wide Receivers — Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati; Justin Jefferson, Minnesota;

Left Tackle — Rashawn Slater, Los Angeles Chargers

Right Tackle — Lane Johnson, Philadelphia

Left Guard — Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis

Right Guard — Wyatt Teller, Cleveland

Center — Corey Linsley, Los Angeles Chargers

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers — Robert Quinn, Chicago; Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas

Interior Linemen — Chris Jones, Kansas City; Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee

Linebackers — Demario Davis, New Orleans; Roquan Smith, Chicago; Bobby Wagner, Seattle

Cornerbacks — J.C. Jackson, New England; A.J. Terrell, Atlanta

Safeties — Justin Simmons, Denver, Micah Hyde, Buffalo and Budda Baker, Arizona (tie)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker — Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas

Punter — Bryan Anger, Dallas

Kick Returner — Andre Roberts, Los Angeles Chargers

Punt Returner — Jakeem Grant, Chicago

Special Teamer —- Matthew Slater, New England, and Ashton Dulin, Indianapolis.

Long Snapper — Josh Harris, Atlanta

----------------------------------------

VOTING BREAKDOWN

The results of The Associated Press 2021 NFL All-Pro balloting as selected by a national panel of 50 media members:

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay, 34; Tom Brady, Tampa Bay, 16.

Running Back

Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis, 50.

Tight End

Mark Andrews, Baltimore, 41; Travis Kelce, Kansas City, 9.

Wide Receiver

Davante Adams, Green Bay, 50; Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams, 50; Deebo Samuel, San Francisco, 21; Justin Jefferson, Minnesota, 20; Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati, 9.

Left Tackle

Trent Williams, San Francisco, 46; Rashawn Slater, Los Angeles Chargers, 2; Orlando Brown Jr., Kansas City, 1; Tyron Smith, Dallas, 1.

Right Tackle

Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay, 37; Lane Johnson, Philadelphia, 10; Brian O'Neill, Minnesota, 3.

Left Guard

Joel Bitonio, Cleveland, 28; Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis, 13; Joe Thuney, Kansas City, 6; Ali Marpet, Tampa Bay, 2; Rodger Saffold, Tennessee, 1.

Right Guard

Zack Martin, Dallas, 46; Wyatt Teller, Cleveland, 2; Shaq Mason, New England, 1; Brandon Scherff, Washington, 1.

Center

Jason Kelce, Philadelphia, 21; Corey Linsley, Los Angeles Chargers, 11; Creed Humphrey, Kansas City, 10; Ryan Jensen, Tampa Bay, 5; Ryan Kelly, Indianapolis, 3.

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers

T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh, 50; Myles Garrett, Cleveland, 29; Robert Quinn, Chicago, 9; Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas, 6; Nick Bosa, San Francisco, 5; Joey Bosa, Los Angeles Chargers, 1.

Interior Linemen

Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams, 50; Cam Heyward, Pittsburgh, 19; Chris Jones, Kansas City, 10; Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee, 10; DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis, 5; Kenny Clark, Green Bay, 2; Vita Vea, Tampa Bay, 2; Jonathan Allen, Washington, 2.

Linebackers

Micah Parsons, Dallas, 46; Darius Leonard, Indianapolis, 44; De'Vondre Campbell, Green Bay, 18; Demario Davis, New Orleans, 10; Roquan Smith, Chicago, 10; Bobby Wagner, Seattle, 7; Lavonte David, Tampa Bay, 3; Matthew Judon, New England, 3; Denzel Perryman, Las Vegas, 2; Foye Oluokun, Atlanta, 2; C.J. Mosley, New York Jets, 1; Jordyn Brooks, Seattle, 1; Devin White, Tampa Bay, 1; Matt Milano, Buffalo, 1; Tremaine Edmunds, Buffalo, 1.

Cornerbacks

Trevon Diggs, Dallas, 33; Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams, 32; J.C. Jackson, New England, 25; A.J. Terrell, Atlanta, 8; Darius Slay, Philadelphia, 1; Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans, 1.

Safeties

Kevin Byard, Tennessee, 41; Jordan Poyer, Buffalo, 12; Budda Baker, Arizona, 10; Justin Simmons, Denver, 10; Micah Hyde, Buffalo, 10; Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers, 5; Quandre Diggs, Seattle, 3; Marcus Williams, New Orleans, 3; Adrian Phillips, New England, 2; Antoine Winfield Jr., Tampa Bay, 1; Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh, 1; Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City, 1; Harrison Smith, Minnesota, 1.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker

Justin Tucker, Baltimore, 40; Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas, 8; Nick Folk, New England, 1; Matt Gay, Los Angeles Rams, 1.

Punter

AJ Cole, Las Vegas, 21; Bryan Anger, Dallas 18; Michael Dickson, Seattle, 5; Logan Cooke, Jacksonville, 3; Sam Martin, Denver, 1; Johnny Hekker, Los Angeles Rams, 1; Cameron Johnson, Houston, 1.

Kick Returner

Braxton Berrios, New York Jets, 27; Andre Roberts, Los Angeles Chargers, 13; Kene Nwangwu, Minnesota, 7; Isaiah McKenzie, Buffalo, 1; Jakeem Grant, Chicago, 1; Devin Duvernay, Baltimore, 1.

Punt Returner

Devin Duvernay, Baltimore, 28; Jakeem Grant, Chicago, 20; Braxton Berrios, New York Jets, 2.

x-Special Teamer

J.T. Gray, New Orleans, 18; Matthew Slater, New England, 10; Ashton Dulin, Indianapolis, 10; Miles Killebrew, Pittsburgh, 3; Matt Adams, Indianapolis, 3; Frankie Luvu, Carolina, 2; E.J. Speed, Indianapolis, 1; Nick Bellore, Seattle 1; Derek Watt, Pittsburgh, 1.

y-Long Snapper

Luke Rhodes, Indianapolis, 22; Josh Harris, Atlanta, 12; Morgan Cox, Tennessee, 4; Trent Sieg, Las Vegas, 4; Nick Moore, Baltimore, 3; Joe Cardona, New England, 3.

___

x-one voter did not select a special teamer.

y-two voters did not select long snappers.

Recommended for you