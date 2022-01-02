Titans clinch 2nd straight AFC South, beating Miami 34-3

You have permission to edit this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until late Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 4:00 PM CST Sunday the stage was 15.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 4:00 PM CST Sunday was 15.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.5
feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage
early Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.5 feet on 04/05/1974.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water begins to flood yards on the
downstream side of the Brownsboro Road bridge.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:30 PM CST Sunday the stage was 18.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 3:30 PM CST Sunday was 18.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 9.8 feet
Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.4 feet on 12/23/2019.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM
CST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3
inches, with locally higher amounts.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and
Jackson counties. In Tennessee, Moore, Lincoln and Franklin TN
counties.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 3 AM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.


Titans clinch 2nd straight AFC South, beating Miami 34-3

D'Onta Foreman celebrates

Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman celebrates after scoring a touchdown on a 21-yard run against the Miami Dolphins in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

 AP Photo/Wade Payne

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are dancing as back-to-back AFC South champs in a season when they lost the NFL’s leading rusher at Halloween and have used 88 players — most ever in a non-strike season for the NFL.'

Ryan Tannehill threw two touchdown passes as the Tennessee Titans clinched their second straight division title Sunday, snapping the Miami Dolphins’ seven-game winning streak with a 34-3 win.

“Winning takes care of everything,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. “That’s what I learned a long time ago in athletics. Winning takes care of everything.”

The Titans (11-5) won their second straight overall and third in four games to clinch their first back-to-back division titles since the start of the AFL when this franchise was the Houston Oilers and won three straight Eastern Division championships. They also won 11 games for a second consecutive season for the first time since 2002-03 — and currently are the AFC’s top seed after Kansas City lost at Cincinnati.

Tennessee finished off its win and was celebrating with some nice dance moves in the locker room wearing T-shirts reading “TITANS RUN THE SOUTH” while fans stood around TVs on the concourses watching the Chiefs lose, which moved the Titans to the top spot due to their Oct. 24 win over the Chiefs.

“It’s definitely good to be in this position,” Titans Pro Bowl safety Kevin Byard said. “Usually, the last game of the year we’re fighting for something anyway. It’s good to go into the last game of the season trying to fight to be this No. 1 seed.”

They play at Houston next weekend.

Miami came in as the first team in NFL history to win seven straight after a seven-game skid. That surge helped push the Dolphins into the third and final wild-card spot in the AFC, but the loss ended their playoff hopes.

“Anytime you don’t have the performance that you’re looking for, you’re disappointed,” Miami coach Brian Flores said.

On a cold and rainy day, the Titans ran more than they threw. Tannehill was 13 of 18 for 120 yards and a 127.1 passer rating against the team that drafted him eighth overall in 2012 before trading him to Tennessee in March 2019. Tannehill is 31-15 as the Titans’ starter with his third straight playoff berth clinched.

“It was a great win for us,” Tannehill said. “Obviously, a lot was on the line for us as a team and excited that we came out and played well, a full game as a team. Obviously this was an important one for me being where we’re at in the season and having the opportunity to win the division first and foremost.”

D’Onta Foreman ran for 132 yards and a TD. Dontrell Hilliard ran for a 39-yard TD as the Titans scored 10 points off a pair of turnovers by Tua Tagovailoa.

The Titans also sacked Tagovailoa four times — a season-high for the Dolphins quarterback. David Long, the linebacker drafted with the sixth-round pick included by Miami in the Tannehill trade, picked off Tagovailoa with 2:49 left to set up the Hillard TD.

Miami came in leading the NFL with 45 sacks, four shy of the franchise record last set in 2005. The Dolphins didn’t get to Tannehill until the third quarter when Jerome Baker ended the Titans’ first drive of the second half.

The Titans needed only a 46-yard drive to take the lead for good. Tannehill capped the series with a 1-yard TD toss to Geoff Swaim late in the first quarter.

Tagovailoa had the ball slip out of his hand while trying to pass, and Elijah Molden recovered for the Titans. Randy Bullock kicked a 23-yard field goal for a 10-0 lead.

Foreman padded the Tennessee lead to 17-3 with a 21-yard run late in the first half. He also set up Tannehill’s second TD pass with a 35-yard run out of the wildcat, and Tannehill found a wide-open Anthony Firkser for a 15-yard TD and a 24-3 lead.

Tagovailoa was 18 of 38 for 205 yards, the kind of performance that won’t help doubts about whether he’s the quarterback to lead Miami to the playoffs.

“At the end of the day, I can control what I can control, and that’s to be the best version of myself for this team,” Tagovailoa said. “We’ve got to move on to the next game at this point. We’ll look at the mistakes we’ve made, make some corrections, and move on.”