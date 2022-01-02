Titans clinch 2nd straight AFC South, beating Miami 34-3

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama... Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and Marshall Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim, or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters, stop, turn around and go another way. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 445 AM CST. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville. * WHEN...Until late Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65 about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 4:00 PM CST Sunday the stage was 15.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 4:00 PM CST Sunday was 15.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.5 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.5 feet on 04/05/1974. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&