Tips to stay cool as the temperatures rise

Staying safe and cool while out and even at home is essential with temperatures rising.
Don Webster, community relations for HEMSI, said it is important to know your limit, especially as it gets hotter throughout the week. With the upcoming holiday weekend, it would be hard to convince people to stay inside when there's so much to do. Webster said he does not expect people will stay in because of the heat and that this heat is manageable if you're smart about it.
"People are gonna get out, but no, this weather doesn't restrict people from getting out," Webster said. "You need to do it in increments, you know, a period of time and take a break and go inside, get out of the direct sun, and just do it moderately to the conditions that you feel well in."
If you do not have air conditioning, keeping your blinds closed, closing doors to rooms not being used, having a cool compress, and keeping air moving are ways to stay cool in your home. Also, try not to cook inside. Cook outside or in a slow cooker. Webster says the most important thing is to stay hydrated and drink plenty of water.
The downtown rescue mission facility at 1400 Evangel Drive will be open this week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for people to sit in the air conditioning. All you need is your photo ID.