Tips from public lead to arrest of Central Heights man in Lauderdale County restaurant arson

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office says it has arrested a Central Heights man in an arson and burglary case involving a restaurant in the Cooley's Corner community.
That's in large part due to the numerous tips received from the public in the days after information about the fire at Kelly's Café at Cooley's Corner was made public, according to the sheriff's office.
On Thursday, deputies arrested 42-year-old Christopher Lynn Jordan on charges of second-degree arson, third-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree theft, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bond was set at $49,000.
The fire happened Saturday morning on Lauderdale County Road 189.