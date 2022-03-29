Tips from firefighters to keep you safe ahead of the potential for severe weather

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO 1 AM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Sustained southerly winds of 25 to 35 MPH, with frequent gusts around 45 mph possible. Stronger gusts are possible in elevated terrain around 50 mph. * WHERE...All counties in northern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 9 AM CDT Wednesday to 1 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Large tree limbs and small trees could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&