Tips from firefighters to keep you safe ahead of the potential for severe weather

With the threat of severe weather, as always it's important to be prepared.
Aside from having multiple ways to get weather alerts, if you haven't done so already, you need to prepare now.
"We are ready to roll out of bed, leave our families at the dinner table," Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Department Public Information Officer Ethan Fitzgerald said.
Fitzgerald says to respond to 911 calls.
The Moores Mills Volunteer Fire Department says they're ready for whatever Wednesday might bring.
"Storm or not," Fitzgerald said. "If we're not ready, we're not doing our job."
Firefighters are hoping you are prepared too.
The WAAY 31 viewing area is under a wind advisory for most of the day Wednesday.
Winds could gust as high as 50 miles per hour.
Fitzgerald says it's important to be sure everything on your property is contained.
A lot of that stuff blows away," Fitzgerald said. "That's very risky. It can hurt your neighbors. It can hurt animals. That's a big concern that we have."
The National Weather Service also suggests removing any dead trees or overhanging branches near structures before any high winds roll through.
Make sure your shutter windows and outside doors are secure too.
Read more tips from the NWS here.
The Moores Mills Volunteer Fire Department is also urging people to avoid any kind of burning.
"Wind is not great when we are trying to fight fires," Fitzgerald said. "We greatly appreciate it if people consider burning right now, maybe just pausing it until we get through the severe weather."
If you're in the Moores Mill area and need a safe place to go before the storm, the storm shelter will be open.
It's located at 7416 Moores Mill Rd.