TIMELINE: Search concludes for Lauderdale County fugitives Vicky White, inmate Casey White

Vicky White was assistant director of corrections at the Lauderdale County Detention Center when she disappeared Friday, April 29, with Casey Cole White, an inmate accused of capital murder.
In the weeks leading up to the disappearance, Vicky White had sold her home, told coworkers she was retiring and mentioned plans of going to the beach. On April 29, she told them she would be transporting Casey White alone to the courthouse.
Hours later, they were both reported missing. The transport vehicle was found later the same day in Florence, but it would be days more before any sign of the fugitives was found.
Warrants were issued for each of them — Casey White for escape, and Vicky White for aiding the escape. Up to $15,000 was offered for information that led to Casey White's arrest and up to $10,000 for information that led to Vicky White's arrest.
They were eventually found May 9 in Evansville, Indiana, and arrested after a brief police pursuit.
Click on any of the links below to learn more about the search. WAAY 31 will update this list as new information is made available.
- FBI, U.S. Marshals join hunt for missing Lauderdale County jail worker, murder suspect
- Lauderdale Co. sheriff releases timeline of events
- U.S. Marshals offer $10,000 for information
- VIDEO: A closer look at escaped murder suspect Casey White
- Lauderdale Co. sheriff releases new images of Casey White
- Arrest warrants released for Vicky White, Casey White
- Mother pleads for missing Lauderdale County corrections officer to come home
- NEWS CONFERENCE: Arrest warrant issued for Vicky White, Casey White
- Lauderdale Co. Sheriff on Vicky White: 'We know she participated'
- Wanted Lauderdale Co. jail employee sold home 12 days before disappearance
- Former inmate on Vicky White: 'She was very sweet and kind'
- Mother of missing Lauderdale Co. corrections officer describes last morning together
- Family of Connie Ridgeway 'shocked' that Casey White, her alleged killer, was able to escape
- Lauderdale Co. Sheriff to Casey White: 'We're gonna get you'
- Investigators: Vicky White, Casey White had 'special relationship'
- U.S. Marshals identify vehicle driven by Casey White, Vicky White; Vicky White aliases revealed
- Victim of 2015 crime spree shares message for Vicky White
- Surveillance video shows Vicky White, Casey White leaving jail
- Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office urging public tips in search for Casey White, Vicky White
- Vicky White 'no longer an employee' of Lauderdale County Detention Center
- Vicky White, Casey White stayed in touch for 2 years while he was in state prison
- U.S. Marshals: Dealership employees did not help Casey White, Vicky White avoid capture
- 'That love bug is tough stuff': Alabama corrections officer weighs in on relationships between staff, inmates
- Lauderdale Co. sheriff shares latest on search
- Giles Co. sheriff shares Casey White's violent history in Tennessee
- Limestone Co. Sheriff's Office reviewing 2008 death of Christy Shelton; family says Casey White was involved
- VIDEO: Vicky White showed no fear when leaving jail with Casey White, expert says
- VIDEO: Former FBI agent weighs in on possible start of relationship between Casey White, Vicky White
- Vicky White may have tested plan 3 days before escape
- What could happen in Connie Ridgeway trial now that Casey White is on the run
- U.S. Marshals release photos of Casey White's tattoos, different possible hairstyles for Vicky White
- Report: Vicky White withdrew $90K in cash before fleeing
- NEWS CONFERENCE: Sheriff details discovery of getaway car in Tennessee
- Casey White's attorney discusses the escape
- Ivey announces reward money for capture of Casey White, Vicky White
- Sheriff: Getaway vehicle found before anyone realized they were gone
- VIDEO: Vicky White stayed in Florence hotel near getaway vehicle
- New video shows Vicky White on morning of prison escape
- Authorities hope reward money helps land Casey White, Vicky White
- U.S. Marshal: Casey White, Vicky White could be relying on criminals for help staying free
- Truck found in Indiana possibly linked to escape
- Orange Ford Edge used in getaway returned to Lauderdale County
- More charges filed against Vicky White
- Security camera at Indiana car wash shows man believed to be Casey White
- Casey White, Vicky White captured in Indiana
- Lauderdale Co. sheriff shares details of capture, what happens next
- Indiana sheriff: Casey White, Vicky White were in Evansville for at least 6 days before arrest
- Indiana coroner confirms Vicky White has died
- Police scanners catch last moments in pursuit of Casey White, Vicky White
- Casey White booked into Indiana jail
- Court hearing scheduled Tuesday in Lauderdale County for Casey White
- Casey White waives extradition in Indiana, will be sent back to Alabama