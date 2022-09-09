TIMELINE: Escape, capture of Lauderdale County fugitives Vicky White, Casey White

Vicky White was assistant director of corrections at the Lauderdale County Detention Center when she disappeared Friday, April 29, with Casey Cole White, an inmate accused of capital murder.
In the weeks leading up to the disappearance, Vicky White had sold her home, told coworkers she was retiring and mentioned plans of going to the beach. On April 29, she told them she would be transporting Casey White alone to the courthouse.
Hours later, they were both reported missing. The transport vehicle was found later the same day in Florence, but it would be days more before any sign of the fugitives was found.
Warrants were issued for each of them — Casey White for escape, and Vicky White for aiding the escape. Up to $15,000 was offered for information that led to Casey White's arrest and up to $10,000 for information that led to Vicky White's arrest.
They were eventually found May 9 in Evansville, Indiana, and arrested after a brief police pursuit. Vicky White died of a gunshot wound during the pursuit, while Casey White was taken into custody.
