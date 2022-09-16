TIMELINE: Elkmont teen accused of fatally shooting family at 14 years old

On Sept. 2, 2019, the Limestone County Sheriff's Office received a report about a shooting on Ridge Road in Elkmont.
When deputies arrived, they found 14-year-old Mason Sisk outside the home. Inside were his 38-year-old father, John Wayne Sisk; 35-year-old stepmother, Mary Sisk; 6-year-old brother, Kane; 5-year-old sister Aurora, also known as "Rorrie"; and 6-month-old brother, Colson.
Each had been shot once in the head except for the infant, who was shot twice. Mary Sisk, Rorrie and Colson were dead; John Sisk and Kane were transported to a Birmingham hospital, where they later died.
Mason Sisk was charged, first as a juvenile and then as an adult, with four counts of capital murder.
Three years and one week after his family was slain, his trial began.
