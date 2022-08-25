TIMELINE: Artemis I and NASA's next giant leap

It's been more than 50 years since an American astronaut first stepped foot on the moon. Most have heard it called a small step that was a giant leap for mankind.
Soon, NASA hopes to achieve another giant leap for mankind as it lands the first woman and person of color on the moon. They plan to do this and more through the Artemis missions.
Those missions include furthering lunar surface exploration, establishing the first-long-term presence on the moon and using what they learn as they send the first astronauts to Mars — another giant leap.
Before all of that, however, is the Aug. 29 launch of Artemis I, an uncrewed test flight that marks a historic step in the long, ongoing journey to this point and beyond. The Rocket City has played a major role in getting us here, and WAAY 31 has brought you extensive coverage along the way.
You can find that coverage below. This list will be updated, as we plan to continue covering Artemis, its impact on the Rocket City and the Rocket City's work to support its mission.
NASA's Artemis missions delayed due to Hurricane Ida, Covid-19
Artemis I launch holds personal, professional interest for UAH professor
NASA seeks new design for Astromobile set for use in Artemis II mission
NASA graphic novel puts 1st woman on the moon
NASA: Artemis I on track for February launch; 'boots on moon' could happen in 2025
VIDEO: New details on Artemis mission
VIDEO: Marshall Space Flight Center gives update on Artemis mission
VIDEO: NASA sets dress rehearsal date for Artemis I launch
Here's how to send your name into space aboard Artemis I
Marshall Space Flight Center gears up to return astronauts to the moon
PROMO: WAAY 31 taking you to Cape Canaveral for the Artemis I rollout
VIDEO: Preparations for rollout of SLS for Artemis I underway
VIDEO: Getting ready for Artemis I SLS rollout wet dress rehearsal
VIDEO: Crowds gather to watch Artemis I SLS rollout at Kennedy Space Center
Artemis program promises inclusion in future lunar landings
NASA's SLS rocket rides to launch pad on pathway made of stone from North Alabama
Shooting for Mars: Sen. Tommy Tuberville confident in Artemis mission
NASA prepares for SLS wet dress rehearsal
VIDEO: Artemis I SLS journey to the launch pad
VIDEO: Sen. Tommy Tuberville on Alabama's role in Artemis I mission
Congressmen applaud Marshall Space Flight Center for Artemis project
Artemis I wet dress rehearsal update
Artemis I 'Wet Dress Rehearsal' rescheduled for this weekend
VIDEO: Apollo to Artemis event
NASA sets launch date for Artemis I mission to the moon
'We're ready!': Final preparations for Artemis I mission to the moon
VIDEO: NASA's Super Guppy plane lands in Huntsville to deliver Artemis I test hardware
Marshall Space Flight Center looking forward to Artemis I launch, future missions
VIDEO: Artemis I rollout taking place earlier than expected
VIDEO: Artemis I on the launchpad
VIDEO: Artemis I arrives at launch pad
VIDEO: Artemis I ready to launch
VIDEO: Artemis I cleared for launch
VIDEO: Artemis I passes flight readiness review
U.S. Space & Rocket Center to host massive watch party for historic Artemis I launch