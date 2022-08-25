 Skip to main content
TIMELINE: Artemis I and NASA's next giant leap

  • Updated
  • 0
WAAY 31 and Artemis I

It's been more than 50 years since an American astronaut first stepped foot on the moon. Most have heard it called a small step that was a giant leap for mankind.

Soon, NASA hopes to achieve another giant leap for mankind as it lands the first woman and person of color on the moon. They plan to do this and more through the Artemis missions.

Those missions include furthering lunar surface exploration, establishing the first-long-term presence on the moon and using what they learn as they send the first astronauts to Mars — another giant leap.

Before all of that, however, is the Aug. 29 launch of Artemis I, an uncrewed test flight that marks a historic step in the long, ongoing journey to this point and beyond. The Rocket City has played a major role in getting us here, and WAAY 31 has brought you extensive coverage along the way.

You can find that coverage below. This list will be updated, as we plan to continue covering Artemis, its impact on the Rocket City and the Rocket City's work to support its mission.

NASA's Artemis missions delayed due to Hurricane Ida, Covid-19

Artemis I launch holds personal, professional interest for UAH professor

NASA seeks new design for Astromobile set for use in Artemis II mission

NASA graphic novel puts 1st woman on the moon

NASA: Artemis I on track for February launch; 'boots on moon' could happen in 2025

VIDEO: New details on Artemis mission

VIDEO: Marshall Space Flight Center gives update on Artemis mission

VIDEO: NASA sets dress rehearsal date for Artemis I launch

Here's how to send your name into space aboard Artemis I

Marshall Space Flight Center gears up to return astronauts to the moon

PROMO: WAAY 31 taking you to Cape Canaveral for the Artemis I rollout

VIDEO: Preparations for rollout of SLS for Artemis I underway

VIDEO: Getting ready for Artemis I SLS rollout wet dress rehearsal

VIDEO: Crowds gather to watch Artemis I SLS rollout at Kennedy Space Center

Artemis program promises inclusion in future lunar landings

NASA's SLS rocket rides to launch pad on pathway made of stone from North Alabama

Shooting for Mars: Sen. Tommy Tuberville confident in Artemis mission

NASA prepares for SLS wet dress rehearsal

VIDEO: Artemis I SLS journey to the launch pad

VIDEO: Sen. Tommy Tuberville on Alabama's role in Artemis I mission

Congressmen applaud Marshall Space Flight Center for Artemis project

Artemis I wet dress rehearsal update

Artemis I 'Wet Dress Rehearsal' rescheduled for this weekend

VIDEO: Apollo to Artemis event

NASA sets launch date for Artemis I mission to the moon

'We're ready!': Final preparations for Artemis I mission to the moon

VIDEO: NASA's Super Guppy plane lands in Huntsville to deliver Artemis I test hardware

Marshall Space Flight Center looking forward to Artemis I launch, future missions

VIDEO: Artemis I rollout taking place earlier than expected

VIDEO: Artemis I on the launchpad

VIDEO: Artemis I arrives at launch pad

VIDEO: Artemis I ready to launch

VIDEO: Artemis I cleared for launch

VIDEO: Artemis I passes flight readiness review

U.S. Space & Rocket Center to host massive watch party for historic Artemis I launch

