TIMELINE: 2 Alabama men freed after being captured in Ukraine during fight against Russia

  Updated
On April 8, 27-year-old Andy Tai Huynh put up $6,000 of his own money to travel to Ukraine and help the people who lived there fight to keep their freedom for Russia.

The former Marine stayed in contact with family and friends for about two months, but on June 8, the contact stopped.

Huynh and another Alabamian, 39-year-old Alexander Drueke of Tuscaloosa, were reported missing. State and federal government officials are working to learn more about their whereabouts and what caused their disappearance, while their loved ones wait and hope they're found safe.

WAAY 31 has followed Huynh's journey since the beginning and will continue to update this article with links to additional coverage as more information is made available. 

