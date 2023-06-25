Tide's Jahvon Quinerly enters transfer portal

Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly has entered the transfer portal.
The 2021 SEC Tournament Most Outstanding Player and 2023 SEC Co-Sixth Man of the Year announced in early June that he would be returning to Tuscaloosa for his fourth season with Alabama.
A big part of the Tide's Sweet Sixteen runs in 2021 and 2023, the New Jersey native announced his plans on social media Sunday night.
June 26, 2023
"I can't say enough about Alabama Basketball. My team, the staff and all my Bama fans have been the greatest. You have embraced me and treated me like gold since day one. The relationships I've built have gone way beyond basketball and that's something that has made my decision to enter the transfer portal so difficult for me. My basketball journey has been something that any student-athlete could only dream about. it has definitely come with its share of ups and downs but I was very fortunate to have such a beautiful support system to help me through some of my difficult moments and think that's what's making this message so emotional but also so exciting to share with everyone. Part of my journey is taking risks and following my heart.
Sometimes as time goes on, we know it's time to move on, take risks and follow our heart. But this is a truly bittersweet moment for me.
In my time here, we have set records together, won championships together and we have made program history together... Thank you Bama Nation. FOREVER. FOR EVERYTHING."