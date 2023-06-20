 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tide legend Montana Fouts hosts softball camp in Albertville

  • Updated
  • 0
Montana Fouts Softball Camp

Fresh off one of the most impressive careers in Alabama softball history, former Crimson Tide star pitcher Montana Fouts is helping mold the next generation of players at her softball camp

On Tuesday at the Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater in Albertville, Fouts and former Tide teammates Ally Shipman, Bailey Dowling, Jenna Johnson and Lauren Esman coached girls on the fundamentals of the game they know and love. 

For Fouts, a star in Tuscaloosa since 2019, seeing the way the campers look up to her has left her speechless. 

They'll be back on the diamond in Albertville for the second day of the camp on Wednesday night. 

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you