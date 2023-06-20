Tide legend Montana Fouts hosts softball camp in Albertville

Fresh off one of the most impressive careers in Alabama softball history, former Crimson Tide star pitcher Montana Fouts is helping mold the next generation of players at her softball camp.
On Tuesday at the Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater in Albertville, Fouts and former Tide teammates Ally Shipman, Bailey Dowling, Jenna Johnson and Lauren Esman coached girls on the fundamentals of the game they know and love.
For Fouts, a star in Tuscaloosa since 2019, seeing the way the campers look up to her has left her speechless.
Clearly, Montana Fouts (@MontanaFouts) has been an inspiration to the next generation of softball players.— Max Cohan (@MaxCohan) June 21, 2023
Today, she got to see just how much she means to them up close. pic.twitter.com/elAc11iQsS
They'll be back on the diamond in Albertville for the second day of the camp on Wednesday night.