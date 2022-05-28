Tide baseball suffers 12-8 loss to Third-Ranked Texas A&M on Friday in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. – Alabama baseball fell to third-ranked Texas A&M, 12-8, on Friday evening at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. The loss was the Crimson Tide's first in the SEC Tournament and moves UA's overall record to 31-26 on the season.
Alabama jumped out front with one in the first, but the Aggies evened things up with a run in the top of the second. The Tide regained the lead with three in the home half of the second and two in the fourth to make it a 6-1 ballgame after four full. Texas A&M then scored 11 across the final five frames with Alabama only able to add two for the eventual 12-8 final.
Chris Cortez (6-3) picked up the win with 2.0 innings of relief while Will Johnston earned his fourth save of the season after holding the Tide scoreless over the final 3.0 frames. Brock Guffey (2-4) suffered the loss.
Alabama will now square off with Florida at 9:30 a.m. CT on Saturday in what will be an elimination game for both teams. Fans can catch the early matchup on SEC Network.