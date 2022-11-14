Tickets still available for Artemis I launch party at U.S. Space & Rocket Center

There's still time to join the U.S. Space & Rocket Center's massive watch party for the launch of Artemis I.
Almost 1,000 complimentary tickets have already been claimed for the party.
Doors will open at 10 p.m. Tuesday at the Davidson Center for Space Exploration, about two hours before the launch window opens. The launch window is set to run from 12:04 a.m. until 2:04 a.m. Wednesday.
Participants are encouraged to dress in their best space gear, Rocket Center or Space Camp T-shirts, flight suits or aerospace company shirts to further celebrate the event.
There will be hands-on activities "for the young and young-at-heart," plus a visit from the Center's astronaut mascot TOPPS and a 34.5-foot screen for viewing the launch, according to the Rocket Center.
Beer, wine and other concessions will be available for purchase, but tickets to the event are free. Reserve yours here.