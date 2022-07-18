Tickets on sale for UNA vs. Jacksonville State football game at Toyota Field

Single-game tickets for the University of North Alabama's football game against Jacksonville State at Toyota Field are now on sale.
You can get tickets for the Oct. 15 matchup online here, by phone at 256-325-1403 ext.1, or at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office at Toyota Field.
Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. for the first collegiate football game to be played in Madison. Toyota Field will have a capacity of about 10,000 fans, according to a news release.
“We look forward to welcoming UNA and JSU to Toyota Field for a top-notch experience that we offer all of our fans every night during baseball season,” Garrett Fahrmann, general manager of the Rocket City Trash Pandas, said in the release.
“While this event has some unique characteristics to it, our focus is on keeping the same mindset we have for Trash Pandas games - to create a special fan experience that will want them to come back for another event at Toyota Field.”
Also according to the release:
Both schools will have their full contingent of band members in attendance, which will add a traditional college football feel to the environment. The Trash Pandas will have a full range of food and beverage options available throughout the ballpark, which features a 360-degree concourse so that fans can always have an eye on the game.
Due to required safety protocols, all offensive drives during the game will be played in one direction toward the first base dugout.