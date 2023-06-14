 Skip to main content
Tickets on sale for former President Donald Trump visit to Alabama GOP event

  • Updated
  • 0
Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump

The Alabama Republican Party has confirmed former President Donald Trump will be its keynote speaker at the 2023 ALGOP Summer Dinner.

The dinner will be Aug. 4 at the Renaissance Montgomery Hotel at the Convention Center in Montgomery. A reception begins at 6 p.m. with dinner at 7 p.m.

Tickets, which can be purchased HERE, range from $250 to $50,000.

The $250 gets you one general public ticket, while the $50,000 promises a round-table experience with the former president, up to four people in a photo, reception passes, dinner table for eighth and sponsor recognition.

