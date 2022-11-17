Ticketmaster cancels ticket sales for Taylor Swift, cites high demand and insufficient inventory

If you're still waiting for a ticket to Taylor Swift's upcoming Eras Tour, you may be out of luck.
After a record-breaking sales day that caused a near meltdown of the Ticketmaster website, the company announced it would be canceling Friday's public sale of tickets.
Ticketmaster reported more than 2 million tickets were sold Tuesday for Swift's upcoming tour — the most ever sold for an artist in a single day.
In a blog post Thursday, Ticketmaster explained that a "record number of fans" wanted to buy tickets to Swift's Eras Tour, which begins next year. That prompted a massive slowdown in its platform and sparked outrage among her millions of fans who couldn't purchase tickets.
Roughly 3.5 million people signed up for the company's presale program to buy Swift tickets, its "largest registration in history." That unprecedented demand, combined with a "staggering number of bot attacks as well as fans who didn't have invite codes" drove "unprecedented traffic" to its site, Ticketmaster said.
On Thursday, Ticketmaster said in a tweet that the "extraordinarily high demands" and "insufficient remaining ticket inventory" led to its decision to cancel the public sale of tickets.
